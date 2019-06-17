4 2020 Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 Revealed as Carmaker’s First PHEV, Offers 300 HP

Opel Recalling Adam, Corsa Over Excessive Emissions

Approximately 210,000 vehicles are under recall, gasoline-fueled Adam and Corsa models. Bild am Sonntag reports that 54,000 of them are in Germany, and the problem lies with the Lambda controls. 10 photos



Opel customers were informed as early as April 2019 of the problem, which could be remedied with a software update. The quality assessment division identified the problem, and as you’d expect, both the Adam and Corsa hatchbacks were designed by General Motors.



The most curious thing about this recall is that the Federal Motor Transport Authority hasn’t published a thing on the organization’s website (kba.de), and neither did Opel. But digging deeper into the matter, we’ve identified the internal code for this recall.



Search for E191900462 on Google and you’ll get a gist of the campaign. The description of the recall highlights that “no action is required by the Federal Motor Transport Authority" because the defect isn’t safety-related and can only occur after a certain mileage. Cars equipped with the 1.2, 1.4, and 1.4 LPG engine options are included in the recall.



No fewer than 53,588 examples of the Corsa and Adam are under recall in the United Kingdom, models manufactured between January 2018 and April 2019. Jaguar Land Rover also had problems with CO2 emissions, encompassing ten models ranging from the Jaguar XE and E-Pace to the Range Rover Velar and Sport.



Turning our attention back to Opel, 2019 is the year the German brand axes the



The Crossland X and Grandland X are two other Opel models with PSA know-how, and the future looks French for the German brand. In order to make the most out of the group’s synergies, all Opel and Vauxhall models will transition to Groupe PSA platforms, powertrains, and drivetrains. 2018 and 2019 models are being recalled, and the Lambda sensor is expected to wear out in fewer than 50,000 kilometers (31,000 miles). An Opel spokesman cited by Bild am Sonntag reports that models with this kind of mileage could exceed emissions limits.Opel customers were informed as early as April 2019 of the problem, which could be remedied with a software update. The quality assessment division identified the problem, and as you’d expect, both the Adam and Corsa hatchbacks were designed by General Motors.The most curious thing about this recall is that the Federal Motor Transport Authority hasn’t published a thing on the organization’s website (kba.de), and neither did Opel. But digging deeper into the matter, we’ve identified the internal code for this recall.Search for E191900462 on Google and you’ll get a gist of the campaign. The description of the recall highlights that “no action is required by the Federal Motor Transport Authority" because the defect isn’t safety-related and can only occur after a certain mileage. Cars equipped with the 1.2, 1.4, and 1.4 LPG engine options are included in the recall.No fewer than 53,588 examples of the Corsa and Adam are under recall in the United Kingdom, models manufactured between January 2018 and April 2019. Jaguar Land Rover also had problems with CO2 emissions, encompassing ten models ranging from the Jaguar XE and E-Pace to the Range Rover Velar and Sport.Turning our attention back to Opel, 2019 is the year the German brand axes the Adam, Karl, and Cascada . The Corsa lives on as the half-brother of the Peugeot 208, a subcompact hatchback that’s also available with an electric option. Corsa-e is how the electric option is called, and the WLTP rating of 330 kilometers should be enough for daily driving in the urban jungle.The Crossland X and Grandland X are two other Opel models with PSA know-how, and the future looks French for the German brand. In order to make the most out of the group’s synergies, all Opel and Vauxhall models will transition to Groupe PSA platforms, powertrains, and drivetrains.