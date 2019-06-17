autoevolution
 

Opel Recalling Adam, Corsa Over Excessive Emissions

17 Jun 2019, 13:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Recalls
Approximately 210,000 vehicles are under recall, gasoline-fueled Adam and Corsa models. Bild am Sonntag reports that 54,000 of them are in Germany, and the problem lies with the Lambda controls.
10 photos
Vauxhall Corsa GSiVauxhall Corsa GSiOpel Corsa GSiOpel Corsa GSi2017 Opel Adam Black Jack2017 Opel Adam Black Jack2017 Opel Adam Black Jack2017 Opel Adam Black Jack2017 Opel Adam Black Jack
2018 and 2019 models are being recalled, and the Lambda sensor is expected to wear out in fewer than 50,000 kilometers (31,000 miles). An Opel spokesman cited by Bild am Sonntag reports that models with this kind of mileage could exceed emissions limits.

Opel customers were informed as early as April 2019 of the problem, which could be remedied with a software update. The quality assessment division identified the problem, and as you’d expect, both the Adam and Corsa hatchbacks were designed by General Motors.

The most curious thing about this recall is that the Federal Motor Transport Authority hasn’t published a thing on the organization’s website (kba.de), and neither did Opel. But digging deeper into the matter, we’ve identified the internal code for this recall.

Search for E191900462 on Google and you’ll get a gist of the campaign. The description of the recall highlights that “no action is required by the Federal Motor Transport Authority" because the defect isn’t safety-related and can only occur after a certain mileage. Cars equipped with the 1.2, 1.4, and 1.4 LPG engine options are included in the recall.

No fewer than 53,588 examples of the Corsa and Adam are under recall in the United Kingdom, models manufactured between January 2018 and April 2019. Jaguar Land Rover also had problems with CO2 emissions, encompassing ten models ranging from the Jaguar XE and E-Pace to the Range Rover Velar and Sport.

Turning our attention back to Opel, 2019 is the year the German brand axes the Adam, Karl, and Cascada. The Corsa lives on as the half-brother of the Peugeot 208, a subcompact hatchback that’s also available with an electric option. Corsa-e is how the electric option is called, and the WLTP rating of 330 kilometers should be enough for daily driving in the urban jungle.

The Crossland X and Grandland X are two other Opel models with PSA know-how, and the future looks French for the German brand. In order to make the most out of the group’s synergies, all Opel and Vauxhall models will transition to Groupe PSA platforms, powertrains, and drivetrains.
opel adam Opel Corsa Vauxhall Adam Vauxhall Corsa recall
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
OPEL models:
OPEL Corsa-eOPEL Corsa-e CompactOPEL Zafira LifeOPEL Zafira Life Large MPVOPEL Combo LifeOPEL Combo Life Medium MPVOPEL Grandland XOPEL Grandland X CrossoverOPEL Insignia GSiOPEL Insignia GSi MediumAll OPEL models  
 
 