BYD Presents Design Study for ocean-X, Its EV Flagship on E-Platform 3.0

WLTP

NEDC

kW

AWD

EV

BYD is undoubtedly making a slow introduction to its future flagship on the e-platform 3.0. It said the car would go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in precisely 2.9 seconds. A working prototype must have proved the company could claim that without risks of failing to deliver such figure – and all the others.The Chinese automaker also said the ocean-X could exceed 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) on a full charge, but it did not disclose under which test cycle that would be the case:or. Its 800V system would allow the electric sedan to recover 150 km (93.2 mi) in 5 minutes. Unfortunately, BYD did not disclose at which charging speed: it must be at least 270According to the company, the ocean-X is a mid-size sports car, something that can be completely different from what a mid-size vehicle is in the U.S. China tends to follow the European classification, meaning the ocean-X would belong to the C-segment, which corresponds to compact cars in the American market. That would make the future sports car smaller than the BYD Han.More than the ocean-X, BYD is proud of its Blade Battery and the e-platform 3.0 . It would have a heat pump system that would make its cars operate from -30ºC (-17ºF) up to 60ºC (140ºF) temperatures. The direct cooling and heating for the battery pack would make cars based on this architecture 20% more thermally efficient. That means they would have a 20% higher range in the winter, something that Norwegian customers may really enjoy.With a drag coefficient of 0.21, the ocean-X would be so efficient that itssystem would demand as much energy as anwith a single motor. Again, those are pretty substantial claims that the company would not make based solely on a design study. Expect to see a proper concept in the next few months and the production version of this EV soon after that: it is more ready than BYD would care to disclose at this point.