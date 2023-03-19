By the Numbers: The Transportation Sector Is Now the Biggest CO2 Emitter in the U.S.

You can better understand why ditching fossil fuels is so important thanks to the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and its visual flow charts. They are also simple tools for debunking the myth of the transportation sector being much less polluting than the electricity generation sector. Let’s take a look at the last decade’s evolution of CO2 emissions based on the main sectors, and also on the types of fossil fuels.

34 photos Photo: Image by fanjianhua on Freepik