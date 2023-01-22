5 Methods Exxon Used to Make You Believe Climate Change Myths and Delay Climate Action

In 2015, an investigation carried out by journalists revealed that oil company Exxon had known since the ‘70s that using fossil fuels could lead to a dramatic climate change scenario by 2050. Today #ExxonKnew activism movement is widespread, cities, counties, and states have filed dozens of lawsuits against oil corporations, and politicians are going ahead with hearings about climate change denial by Big Oil. But how did they manage to fool us all?