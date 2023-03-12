2022 Was R(EV)olutionary: EV Sales Were 5% of the U.S. Market and 10 Million Globally

Elon’s ‘secret master plan’ hit two important milestones in 2022. Firstly, battery-electric vehicles sold in the U.S. passed the critical 5% of the overall new car market. This is half of the theoretical critical mass needed for a product sales curve to suddenly accelerate. Secondly, all the electric vehicles sold in the world passed the 10 million mark. It’s a ‘magic’ milestone as EVs accounted for roughly 15% of all the vehicles sold last year.

6 photos Photo: Argonne National Laboratory / Tesla