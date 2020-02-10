Bugatti "Ghost Rider" Driving On Fire Looks Almost Real, It's a Veyron

Some of our younger readers will probably think of Nicolas Cage when the Ghost Rider name is mentioned. However, before Hollywood got its hands on the name, there were tons of Marvel Comics featuring the badass rider, with these spreading over multiple decades. But what if there was a similarly wicked driver out to enjoy a cruise while on fire? Well, this is precisely what the rendering we have here comes to portray.
We're talking about a short clip that showcases a Bugatti, albeit not in the ways you're used to seeing Molsheim machines. Instead, the Veyron sitting before us is shown demonstrating internal combustion, with the source of the fire being all too clear, namely the passenger cell.
The hypercar is shown performing quite a slide, with this looking like something like the standard AWD system of the beast may or may not allow.
The pixel adventure makes it clear that the W16 is going about its business as usual, so there's no reason to fret about this part of the adventure.
Sure, some will dismiss such clips, labeling them as mere dreams. Even so, the quality of the work needs to be praised. So, in case you're wondering, we'll have to thank Iskander Utebayev for this rolling eye candy.
We're looking at a Toronto-based artist who constantly delivers the kind of stunts that could easily pass as the real deal, albeit while tackling mind-bending topics.
For instance, the gear head's last shenanigan of the sort involved an Uber Private Jet service - he probably got the idea from the helicopter service the ride-hailing specialist is offering in New York City, but this is of lesser importance.
Oh, and have you seen the aficionado's smart key concepts? These make today's supercar and luxury vehicle key fobs seem like they could use some serious updgrades...
