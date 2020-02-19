Bugatti Chiron’s Life Is Half Over, Edition Noire Sportive Ready for the Stage

Four years ago, at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, French car builder Bugatti introduced the Chiron. As if on queue, with about two weeks left until the start of this year’s Swiss show, an announcement was made that the 250th Chiron has been produced.
As with all things Bugatti, the Chiron was never meant to be manufactured forever either. In this case, the carmaker has capped the production of the car at 500 units. Having burned through half of that in four years, and considering people have already paid millions for another 150, it’s safe to say the Chiron is two and a half wheels out the door.
“After a year full of records, this 250th Chiron represents the cornerstone for another year of extraordinary accomplishments. Every single Chiron has proven that we are rightfully standing at the pinnacle of automotive craftsmanship,” said in a statement Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann.
To mark the moment, Bugatti’s higher-ups decided to bring the 250th Chiron to Geneva next month, to make sure everyone in the market for a luxury two-seater hypercar knows the nameplate still has some life in it.
“Every Chiron that has left our Atelier in the past three years is a technological masterpiece. This also applies to the 250th specimen. Reaching this mark in such a short amount of time is an amazing accomplishment that fills me with pride. I am looking forward to the second half of the production cycle,” the executive added.
This vehicle will be on the floor of the event in one of two variants of the recently announced Edition Noire, the Sportive. As all Chirons before it, this too will be powered by the same 8.0-liter W16 engine that develops in the vicinity of 1,500 hp.
All the extras on the Edition Noire will not come cheap. The carmaker already announced a selling price of “three million euros net in the basic version.”
