2021 Tesla Roadster vs. Bugatti Chiron Drag Race Looks Almost Real

View this post on Instagram

Taking into account performance figures for both the Tesla Roadster 2020 and Bugatti Chiron, I decided to create a short animation of a drag race. Second clip is at the 1/4mile mark.@M¥Have a great day or night my friends. I need to sleep now its late. . . #tesla #supercars #3danimation #roadster2020 #elonmusk #teslaroadster. #chiron #teslaroadster #3dartist #animation #bugattichiron #bugatti #instagood #electriccars #cgi #conceptdesign #futuristiccars #3dmotiongraphics #instaart #3d #simulation #aftereffects #visualisation #vfx #mograph #c4d

A post shared by Slav Popovski (@pslavi_3d_vfx) on Jan 5, 2020 at 4:30am PST