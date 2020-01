2021 Tesla Roadster vs. Bugatti Chiron Drag Race Looks Almost Real

kWh

We're looking at a classic drag racing stunt: the Roadster and the Chiron are lined up next to each other, with the standing start being an important part of the show.And, without throwing any spoiler your way, I can mention that one of the machines gets seriously ahead of the other during the confrontation, while even going for a move that's best left for video games rather than actual races, namely switching lanes during the drag race.The immersive pixel adventure comes from Slav Popovski, an Aussie aficionado who constantly fuels our dreams.If all goes well over in Cali, Tesla Motors should introduce the production versions of the Gen II Roadster by the end of the year, so we should see a battle like this in 2021.For the record, the prototype of the Roadster was associated with numbers such as a 200-battery pack, a 0 to 60 mph sprint of under 1.9s, a 0 to 100 mph adventure completed in 4.2 seconds, and a maximum velocity of over 250 mph.And while the said figures are already a threat to the 1,500 hp Chiron (make that 1,600 hp for certain derivatives), the production version could be even sharper. At least that's what Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen (yes, he's also behind the Cybertruck) stated in a recent interview for Inside EVs “It’s evolving deservedly so; it needs more time. It will be even better than what we’ve unveiled. In every way," the penning master explained in a statement that certainly doesn't limit the anticipation level for the newcomer.