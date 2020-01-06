2021 Tesla Roadster vs. Bugatti Chiron Drag Race Looks Almost Real

In case you checked out the screenshot above and thought the drag race it portrays, which involves the 2020 Tesla Roadster and the Bugatti Chiron, is not real, you were right. The short clip of the velocity battle is a rendering, albeit one that's elaborate enough to trick an untrained eye.
We're looking at a classic drag racing stunt: the Roadster and the Chiron are lined up next to each other, with the standing start being an important part of the show.
And, without throwing any spoiler your way, I can mention that one of the machines gets seriously ahead of the other during the confrontation, while even going for a move that's best left for video games rather than actual races, namely switching lanes during the drag race.
The immersive pixel adventure comes from Slav Popovski, an Aussie aficionado who constantly fuels our dreams.
If all goes well over in Cali, Tesla Motors should introduce the production versions of the Gen II Roadster by the end of the year, so we should see a battle like this in 2021.
For the record, the prototype of the Roadster was associated with numbers such as a 200-kWh battery pack, a 0 to 60 mph sprint of under 1.9s, a 0 to 100 mph adventure completed in 4.2 seconds, and a maximum velocity of over 250 mph.
And while the said figures are already a threat to the 1,500 hp Chiron (make that 1,600 hp for certain derivatives), the production version could be even sharper. At least that's what Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen (yes, he's also behind the Cybertruck) stated in a recent interview for Inside EVs.
“It’s evolving deservedly so; it needs more time. It will be even better than what we’ve unveiled. In every way," the penning master explained in a statement that certainly doesn't limit the anticipation level for the newcomer.
And, without throwing any spoiler your way, I can mention that one of the machines gets seriously ahead of the other during the confrontation, while even going for a move that's best left for video games rather than actual races, namely switching lanes during the drag race.
The immersive pixel adventure comes from Slav Popovski, an Aussie aficionado who constantly fuels our dreams.
If all goes well over in Cali, Tesla Motors should introduce the production versions of the Gen II Roadster by the end of the year, so we should see a battle like this in 2021.
For the record, the prototype of the Roadster was associated with numbers such as a 200-kWh battery pack, a 0 to 60 mph sprint of under 1.9s, a 0 to 100 mph adventure completed in 4.2 seconds, and a maximum velocity of over 250 mph.
And while the said figures are already a threat to the 1,500 hp Chiron (make that 1,600 hp for certain derivatives), the production version could be even sharper. At least that's what Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen (yes, he's also behind the Cybertruck) stated in a recent interview for Inside EVs.
“It’s evolving deservedly so; it needs more time. It will be even better than what we’ve unveiled. In every way," the penning master explained in a statement that certainly doesn't limit the anticipation level for the newcomer.
View this post on Instagram
Taking into account performance figures for both the Tesla Roadster 2020 and Bugatti Chiron, I decided to create a short animation of a drag race. Second clip is at the 1/4mile mark.@M¥Have a great day or night my friends. I need to sleep now its late. . . #tesla #supercars #3danimation #roadster2020 #elonmusk #teslaroadster. #chiron #teslaroadster #3dartist #animation #bugattichiron #bugatti #instagood #electriccars #cgi #conceptdesign #futuristiccars #3dmotiongraphics #instaart #3d #simulation #aftereffects #visualisation #vfx #mograph #c4d