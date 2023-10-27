Bugatti Centurion SUV Feels Quite Authentic, Sadly It's Just a Dream at the Moment

Have you seen the latest concept cars featured at the ongoing inaugural edition of the 2023 Japan Mobility Show (formerly known as Tokyo Motor Show)? Yep, they're all of the crossover, SUV, and truck variety with a decidedly clear (BEV) fully electric flavor.
Everyone wants to be a part of the CUV, SUV, and truck hype these days – even if they have to adhere to the novel EV lifestyle. Just look at the concepts prepared by Nissan, especially the electrifying 'Hyper Punk,' or at Toyota, which is bringing a whole bunch of them: FT-3e, Land Cruiser Se, or the EPU compact unibody pickup truck, among others.
As such, can we condemn luxury automakers for joining the fray? Not at all, if we are to look at the new Toyota Century SUV, at the 'classic' Bentley Bentayga, or its numerous followers like the Aston Martin DBX, Lambo Urus, BMW XM Label Red, or the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and now also the Ferrari Purosangue.
For sure, the latter two are at the top of the food chain, followed closely by the sportier Lamborghini Urus and the best-selling Bentayga. But unless you are willing to compromise, none of them is the best at everything: Cullinan tops in luxury, Ferrari in sportiness, and so on. As such, what could the automotive industry do to present us with the pinnacle of ultra-luxury super-SUVs?
Well, for starters, they could make reality this unofficial, independent Bugatti Centurion SUV design project! Wait, what, a Bugatti with four doors, four or five seats, and a high-riding attitude? Why not, in fact? After all, Aston, Toyota, Bentley, Ferrari, Lambo, and Rolls-Royce set their pride aside and joined the lucrative segment with various degrees of success.
However, none of them bombed, so it wouldn't be preposterous to believe that Bugatti could one day get the green light to rule them all. Sure, maybe this Centurion SUV won't have an ICE-powered flavor; perhaps it will have a different name, and it will probably look completely different. But as a design proposal, that's not bad at all.
The good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media) tipped us off to this independent design project by artist Sergey Dvornitskiy, known as life_designeeer on social media, and we have to say that it looks quite mesmerizing. The proportions are just right to make it feel like it could still break some speedy world records, and it's also large enough to accommodate an extra pair of doors plus a couple of rear seats.
However, if you think the Bugatti family is rolling in the grave when thinking this Centurion SUV could one day become a reality, fret not – it's just wishful thinking. Alas, we wouldn't exclude the option of a crossover super-SUV from the new Bugatti-Rimac parent, albeit it might be one with an electrified PHEV or fully-electric BEV powertrain instead of a W16 monster, for sure. Cool or not?
