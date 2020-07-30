Bugatti 911 Turbo Is the French-German Hypercar

If you wish to count the number of occasions which enthusiasts used to label the Porsche 911 Turbo as a baby Bugatti (make it a Veyron or a Chiron, depending on the Neunelfer's generation), you might be surprised to find out this is quite a common comparison. And the rendering that now adorns the screen takes this to a whole new level by... mixing the two Volkswagen Group crown jewels.
To be more precise, this pixel painting places the front end of the new 992 Turbo on the body of the Chiron. And the result seems to be pretty stable, at least to these eyes.
Then again, it's not just the Photoshop work that sees the two go together well (and we can thank digital artist superrenderscars for this stunt). After all, we're dealing with two brands that design their machines with retro references, and both normally prefer rounded shapes over angular ones (the latter remain a Lamborghini fetish). This would be just one of the similarities between the beasts, but there are others.
So, what brings the real-world Porsche 911 Turbo and the Bugatti Chiron so close together? For starters, they both deliver insane performance while being able to cater to one's daily driving needs, thus pushing the usability aura of the supercar and the hypercar classes to a new level.
Then there's the fact that a multi-turbo engine sending power to all four wheels via a dual-clutch gearbox is a setup that defines the Zuffenhausen machine, as well as the Molsheim offering.
Neither of the two is rated at ten out of ten when it comes to how immersive the driving experience is, but, take them to a track and you'll discover a whole new world, since their phenomenal performance hardly gets fully exploited on the road. Captain Obvious report over.
