Bruce 22 Electric Boat Sets New Speed Record, Flies on the Water at 49 MPH

Crafted with a fiberglass hull, Bruce 22 is not your typical modern towboat. Its design makes it look like it came straight from a 1960s James Bond movie. But unlike its-powered counterparts, this thing can tear the waves all while using pure e-juice.During this year's Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, Vision Marine broke its own record of 31 mph (50 kph) set in 2019 as the world's fastest production electric boat. This time, powered by the company's in-house E-Motion electric outboard motor, it reached a speed of 49 mph (79 kph). The boat was driven to victory with Vision Marine co-founder Patrick Bobby at the helm."We are absolutely thrilled with the performance of our Bruce 22 powered by our E-Motion™ electric powertrain at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout," said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. "One of the largest boating events in the nation, the Shootout provided a tremendous platform to showcase our electric technology to the boating community."Vision Marine claims that its E-Motion outboard powertrain is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system, featuring an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high-efficiency motor, as well as patented transmission and electric motor design and extensive control software.The E-Motion and related technologies employed in this powertrain system are specifically designed to improve the outboard powertrain's efficiency and, as a result, increase range and performance.Speaking of range, the company says that its base battery kit of 75will get you about four hours at 20 mph (32 kph). On a full charge, the boat will glide on the water for approximately 74 miles (120 km).