$12.4 Million Asteria Yacht With Jacuzzi, BBQ and Cabana Is Outrageously Lavish

Statistics show that Americans have an insatiable appetite for luxury yachts, since they own almost a quarter of the global fleet. As this year is heading towards its last months, the upcoming 2022 models are already flaunting their coveted silhouettes in front of potential customers.
When two powerful players in the yachting industry join forces, the result can only be spectacular. In this case, one of them is a well-known European designer, the Slovenian Jure Bukavec from the Unielle design studio, and the other one is the Chinese shipyard HeySea Yachts, ranked the 12th yacht manufacturer in terms of global orders.
The result of their latest collaboration is the elegant 115.5 feet (35.2 meters) Asteria 116 yacht, newly-listed on the Burgess Yachts platform, for the “small” amount of €10.5 million ($12.4 million).
Since its delivery is scheduled for the end of 2022, we can only admire the ship’s renderings, for now. But it’s enough to make us wish we were billionaires, so that we could enjoy this beauty.
With a tri-deck structure, Asteria is versatile enough for weekend getaways, parties with friends or business meetings. Although, we’re not sure who could think about business when they’re relaxing on a sun deck that displays not only the mandatory sun pads, but also a jacuzzi, a bar and even a bbq. And, if that still doesn’t sound fun enough, there’s a large beach club with an integrated cabana lounge. It’s like enjoying the luxuries of a high-end resort, without the actual beach.
Apparently, swim ladders aren’t “in” anymore, as hydraulic swim platforms become increasingly popular. Also known as submersible swim platforms, these modern boat accessories make getting into the water much easier, whether you want to go for a swim or try some new water toys. Asteria has one, so its lucky passengers can just slide effortlessly into the water (which comes in handy, after that bbq).
The lounge, bar and formal dining table on the main deck aft allow the ones on board to admire the beautiful views, thanks to the large windows. The main saloon also features full-height glass doors, for a heightened sense of freedom and connection with the surroundings.
Besides the owner’s suite on the main deck, eight guests can be accommodated in four cabins. As Asteria cruises peacefully at 20 knots, each of them will be enjoying the high life.
