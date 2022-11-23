British Patrol Ship HMS Spey Trains Alongside Japanese Warships for the First Time

It’s been an exciting month for the Royal Navy offshore patrol ship HMS Spey and its crew. The vessel got to visit Japan for the first time, sail together with a stunning Japanese warship, and participate in one of the greatest military exercises ever.
Exercise Keen Sword, also known as Keen Edge, has been around since 1985. It’s held every other year, and this year’s edition (the 16th one) was considered one was considered one of the largest and most complex military gathering in the Asia-Pacific region. It was an impressive display of force, showcased by some of the most powerful ships, boats, and aircraft from Japan, the U.S., UK, Australia and Canada.
Imagine 30 of these mammoth vessels and a whopping 370 aircraft joining forces in various trainings, over a ten-day period. More than 36,000 military personnel participated.
For HMS Spey it was a unique opportunity. It got to visit Japan for the first time. Then, it left the Yokosuka base together with the massive amphibious ship JS Kunisaki. After joining the core exercise task group, the two participated in a full-scale amphibious assault near the island shores of Japan.
The mere sight of the task group was impressive. Picture the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and the Japanese helicopter destroyer JS Izumo flanking a group of 20 warships. A Japanese attack submarine led the way.
During the amphibious assault exercise, the Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel acted as a coastal guard, fighting off fast-attack watercraft, so that they would not be able to reach the main warships. At the same time, the Japanese armed forces used helicopters and landing craft to get tanks, armored vehicles and troops on land.
After taking part in such a demanding exercise, HMS Spey got a nice reward – it remained in Japan for a while, this time for cultural activities.
Together with HMS Tamar, HMS Spey is conducting a long-term Royal Navy mission in the India-Asia-Pacific area.
