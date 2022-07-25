Royal Navy Warship Shadowed Two Russian Submarines Together With the New P8 Poseidon

Two mighty submarine hunters, one on the water and the other in the air, kept an eye on two Russian submarines on their journey along the Norwegian coast. These are HMS Portland and the young P8 Poseidon, RAF’s American-made long-range maritime patrol aircraft.
According to the Royal Navy, two Russian submarines are on a journey from the Arctic to St. Petersburg for the upcoming Russian Navy Day celebrations on July 31. These are the cruise missile submarine Severodvinsk and the Akula-class attack submarine Vepr. During their recent movement along the Norwegian coast, after departing from the Arctic, the British submarine hunter HMS Portland tracked their movements.
The two submarines surfaced separately in the North Sea, northwest of Bergen, Norway, last week. HMS Portland shadowed them until NATO and Baltic forces took over this task, as Severodvinsk and Vepr continued the journey towards St. Petersburg.
But the Type 23 frigate wasn’t alone. It had help not just from its specialist Merlin helicopter but also from the P8 Poseidon, which kept an eye on the underwater beasts from the sky in close cooperation with the frigate.
Poseidon is the Royal Air Force’s newest long-range maritime patrol aircraft. Based on the Boeing 737/800, this American-built submarine hunter boasts radars for high-resolution mapping, an acoustic sensor system, and an advanced weapon system. Last year, it successfully completed its first torpedo test, simulating the final phase of a lethal attack against an enemy submarine. RAF’s patrol aircraft would typically be equipped with a Sting Ray, the UK military’s standard lightweight torpedo. But during this test, the P8 Poseidon dropped a Mark 54 torpedo, compatible with the aircraft’s American build.
HMS Portland boasts highly-advanced sonars, sensors, and torpedoes as well.
This successful monitoring operation came after HMS Portland participated in NATO’s most extensive submarine hunting exercise last month.
