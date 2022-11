UK’s Royal Navy Pumps Almost $2B Into a New Generation of Support Vessels

The Royal Navy confirmed the names of the builders that will be in charge of delivering 3 new support vessels. These are BMT, Harland & Wolff, and Navantia UK, all part of the Team Resolute consortium. A total of £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) will be awarded for the construction of the 3 vessels. They will become part of RFA (the Royal Fleet Auxiliary), replacing the 30-year-old RFA Fort Victoria which has been playing this support role all by itself until now.Here are some of the features of the future support vessels. They will be 216-meter-long (708.6 feet) and 34.5-meter-wide (113 feet), operated by a 101-member crew. Their flight decks are adapted to support all the helicopters operated by the British Army. Their hangars are big enough for 2 Royal Navy Merlins, plus several drones.Each ship will boast a massive cargo space, big enough for up to 9,000 square meters (97 square feet) of supplies. In terms of speed, each of the 3 will be able to cruise at maximum 19 knots (21.8 mph/35 kph).An important addition to the next-generation support fleet consists of energy-efficient technologies . The ambitious claim is that they’ll become carbon-neutral by the end of their 30-year service, by gradually switching to non-fossil fuels and other alternative energy sources.Pars of the future RFA ships will be built at Harland & Wolff’s shipyard in Belfast, as well as the Appledore in Devon, and Navantia’s shipyard in Cadiz, Spain. Harland & Wolff will be in charge of completing the final assembly, in Belfast.