German Aerospace Startup to Begin Testing the First Staged-Combustion Engine in the EU

The aerospace industry in Europe is gearing up to enter a new era. The UK is paving the way for historic orbital launches from European soil. Young companies in the industry are emerging in various countries. One of them is Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA), which recently entered an important collaboration with the German Aerospace Center (DLR).
RFA was founded in 2018 but already makes a bold claim – it plans to launch the first staged-combustion rocket engine in the European Union. According to RFA, staged-combustion technology offers the main benefit of a 30% higher efficiency compared to standard gas-generator cycle engines.
In addition to that, RFA plans to use additive manufacturing (popularly known as 3D printing) and automotive-scale serial production for its future Helix engine and turboprop.
As part of the development process, the startup will be testing the Helix engine at DLR’s site in Lampoldshausen. The two have recently signed an agreement allowing RFA to kick off testing at this site starting mid-2023. Plus, DLR will provide the safety infrastructure and the cooling water and nitrogen that are required for future tests.
There could be no better setup for testing a trailblazing rocket engine in the EU, since DLR’s large-scale facilities are also said to be unique in Europe. The Lampoldshausen site is suitable for testing rocket engines of all sizes and types.
DLR believes that the importance of startups in the aerospace industry is growing. Micro-launchers (rockets that can deliver payloads of up to 1 ton into Low Earth Orbit) such as the one that RFA is developing will provide additional capabilities to complement Ariane, the main European launcher. This will help “democratize” access to space and make it more affordable.
DLR also added that this new collaboration is just the beginning. The P2 test stand complex at Lampoldshausen, and its 2 additional test positions, will also become available for more startups in the future.
In addition to that, RFA plans to use additive manufacturing (popularly known as 3D printing) and automotive-scale serial production for its future Helix engine and turboprop.
As part of the development process, the startup will be testing the Helix engine at DLR’s site in Lampoldshausen. The two have recently signed an agreement allowing RFA to kick off testing at this site starting mid-2023. Plus, DLR will provide the safety infrastructure and the cooling water and nitrogen that are required for future tests.
There could be no better setup for testing a trailblazing rocket engine in the EU, since DLR’s large-scale facilities are also said to be unique in Europe. The Lampoldshausen site is suitable for testing rocket engines of all sizes and types.
DLR believes that the importance of startups in the aerospace industry is growing. Micro-launchers (rockets that can deliver payloads of up to 1 ton into Low Earth Orbit) such as the one that RFA is developing will provide additional capabilities to complement Ariane, the main European launcher. This will help “democratize” access to space and make it more affordable.
DLR also added that this new collaboration is just the beginning. The P2 test stand complex at Lampoldshausen, and its 2 additional test positions, will also become available for more startups in the future.