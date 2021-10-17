British EV Battery Gigafactory Builder Chooses London as Home Stock Exchange

The all-electric revolution is finally coming to the UK with the same swiftness it has elsewhere in the world. That’s a momentous achievement in itself, but it brings its own new set of problems to solve.
Chief among those being, just who exactly is going to provide all the batteries? As far as Great Britain is concerned, it seems one company will take on a majority of that responsibility.
Britishvolt is a startup company with a grand plan the likes of which the world has never seen. It involves building a “gigafactory larger than anything seen before in Europe. The next generation of high-efficiency EV batteries will be designed and manufactured in this factory.
Using the new factory, Britishvolt hopes to provide the fuel needed to fully transition away from petro-chemical based combustion engines. Now, they’ve announced they’ve chosen London as their base of operations via stock floatations as they begin pre-construction preparations for the Northumberland, northeast England-based factory.
Megaprojects of this magnitude are going to need some real heavyweight investors. Lucky for Britishvolt, global commodity trader Glencore plans to invest as much as £4 billion ($5,497,996) to develop the infrastructure required to bring this bold and exciting new project.
Before London, New York City was also strongly considered for the honor of hosting the factory’s stock floatation. The prospects of a British upstart company being traded on the London stock exchange must have been too tempting to refuse.
Peter Rolton, chairman of Britishvolt, has been a very busy man lately. Negotiating the company’s transition from a private company to a publicly traded one on top of his task of designing Britishvolt’s grand new factory occupies most of his waking hours.
While Rolton has acknowledged the potential to be traded on the NYSE via a merger with an acquisition company was a possibility. The hometown appeal of trading stocks on home soil might give an extra confidence boost as the company begins its journey towards engineering's great unknown.
