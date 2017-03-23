British Driver Gets Driving Ban Cancelled After Accidentally Drinking Cocktail

autoevolution
A 37-year-old woman has managed to get her driving ban overturned in court after pleading that she mistakenly drank a pint of orange juice with vodka in the morning believing it was juice.
Her initial DUI conviction came after a fender bender that took place early in the morning. She bumped her Renault Clio in the back of another vehicle at a pedestrian crossing.

Michelle Butterworth, the driver in question, explained that she had turned her head towards her passengers, as she wanted to ask them where they want to be dropped off.

Because Michelle’s breath smelled of alcohol, police officers took her to the station, where they discovered he had almost twice the legal alcohol limit in her breath. To be specific, the legal limit is 35 mg of alcohol/100 ml, and she was caught with 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath.

The driver explained that she had a going away party the night before, and her son had a few friends over. She drank three glasses of white wine, but her son and his friends mixed vodka with carbonated soft drinks. After his mother had gone to bed early, the young group discovered they had run out of carbonated drinks, so they mixed vodka with orange juice.

The blend is known as a screwdriver, and it is a favorite mixer in bars and clubs around the world. The woman's excuse for drinking a cocktail thinking it was orange juice is hilarious: she had nose surgery, and temporarily lost her scent and taste.

As The Independent notes, experts quoted by the authorities say that her version of events does not add up, as a pint of orange juice with vodka would not have given her twice that BAC, and neither did her previous night of drinking.

The court ruled that “special reasons” applied, and canceled her disqualification from driving, but her initial penalty for drunk driving remained. It is worth noting that she admitted to drunk driving in court, which probably led to this verdict.

If you are looking for a moral in this story - never drink a beverage you did not pour yourself. Not driving if you are feeling dizzy after a night of drinking is another idea.
