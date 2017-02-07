Police Officers In Minnesota Threaten To Play Justin Bieber To Drunk Drivers

autoevolution

The Super Bowl is an American reason to party, and it may lead to a DUI for some individuals.
Police in Wyoming, Minnesota, have announced on their official Twitter account that they will punish people that will be caught driving after consuming drugs or alcohol with an unusual method.

This Sunday, they tweeted that boozed drivers they apprehended will be forced to watch Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl commercial on the way to the precinct.

Because we are not fans of the Canadian singer, we have no idea what that ad involves, but we understood from a BBC report that it involves him dancing in a tuxedo, and that he also sings.

If you ask us, that is reason enough not to drink and drive ever, but it appears that the residents of Minnesota were following the police force in the city of Wyoming, and the town did not record any DUIs on Super Bowl Sunday.

It is evident that the person behind this social media account knows what he or she is doing, as the message got over 10,000 retweets. The police chief in Wyoming, Minnesota, explained that they had to make a public service announcement meant for as many people as possible, and the best way to reach everyone was with a “viral” tweet.

Later during the Super Bowl, the responsible for the Wyoming Police Department’s Twitter modified the announced punishment with making people watch the game tape on the way to the station. Last weekend’s game was marked by the New England Patriots’ historic comeback, and the winning team is not America’s favorite.

We doubt that people hate the New England Patriots more than they hate Justin Bieber, but it is a free country and its residents can love or hate whatever they please. It is important to note that Canadian police have a similar penalty for DUI drivers, who were guaranteed a punishment with a Nickelback song last November.

If you ask us, whatever musical sentence makes drivers fear of drunk driving is appropriate, suitable, and welcome if it stops this phenomenon. After all, road safety is more important than the entertainment choices of a driver that got behind the wheel after drinking.

