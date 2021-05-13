British Airways Will Let Passengers Pre-Book Check-in Times from Their Phones

British Airways will be trialing a new pre-booking check-in time option powered by Qmatic, allowing passengers to join a virtual queue by selecting their arrival time before reaching the airport.
In other words, the check-in time can be substantially streamlined if all passengers pre-book their slot time. However, for the time being, British Airways is only trying to figure out how the new intelligent queuing system works and will only then proceed with broad availability.
For the time being, pre-booking the check-in time is only optional for selected flights departing from Heathrow Terminal 5, with all customers to be sent an email that will provide additional information on the whole process.
Needless to say, customers who do not book their check-in time via this new system would still be allowed to proceed as normal, though British will also offer the option of joining a virtual queue by simply scanning a QR code with their phones once they reached the airport.
The benefits of using a mobile application for the whole thing are quite substantial, as passengers can wait for the selected time before check-in, with the Qmatic system to send them a notification when it’s time to go to the desk. Furthermore, they will be able to keep an eye on the queue and therefore know in advance when their turn for check-in approaches.
British Airways says the purpose of this new implementation is to provide customers with more digital options that streamline the entire flying experience from the moment they book a flight to the one they arrive at their destination and leave the airport.
Furthermore, the airline has also updated its digital services with support for uploading negative test results directly on its website, making it possible for passengers traveling to certain regions, such as Germany and Greece, to have their documents verified automatically before travel.
