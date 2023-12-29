Bright Red Tiny Reveals a Stunning Two-Bedroom Layout With an Elevated Lounge

Anyone would be instantly drawn to this bright, colorful, tiny house that looks like the perfect lucky charm for the New Year and beyond. While it's an undeniable heard-turner, the Mobi Nasturtium is even better on the inside, where it flaunts a smart and highly functional layout with two great bedrooms and a stylish elevated lounge.
Most of the homes on wheels designed and built by Mobi House have a distinctive look that makes them easily recognizable among similar dwellings with a rustic look. They're surprisingly colorful and vibrant, which gives them a unique, joyful touch, perfectly matched by the names inspired by flowers and other plants.
The Nasturtium sports a vivid red exterior color, with white contrasting accents that add a fresh vibe. Inside, the color palette is much more mellow and clearly derived from the classic Scandinavian minimalism with lots of natural wood, white, and soft grey. However, red is still present in the form of strategically added accents here and there, which effectively brighten up the place and help create a lively ambiance without being over the top.
This 7.8-meter (25.5 feet) tiny has two lofts, but it doesn't boast the typical configuration. Only one of the lofts is designed as a bedroom, while the other one is a reverse loft, meaning that the loft itself is configured as a lounge, while the space directly underneath becomes a main-floor bedroom. Another special feature is the central split staircase, which not only provides easy, comfortable access to each of the loft areas but also links them one to another as an alternative to a conventional walkway.
The elevated lounge looks wonderfully inviting. The high-quality wooden floors and shiplap walls create a homely, warm ambiance. There's plenty of space for a convertible sofa that also comes with integrated storage – it's one of the brand's signature pieces of modular furniture. A large window opens up the space and brings the outdoors in. This cozy, boho-chic lounge can easily be turned into a guest room and provide additional accommodation when needed.
Underneath it, the main-floor bedroom is just as comfortable as a conventional one. It's a great alternative for those who simply cannot go for loft bedrooms, and the best part is that even though it's compact, this room is remarkably luminous. The beautiful horizontal window that takes up almost the entire end wall is responsible for that. Similar types of reverse lofts can sometimes look and feel too small and dark, but that's certainly not the case for Nasturtium.
The glass entry door and the panoramic front window keep the kitchen area bathed in natural light and maintain a discrete connection with the home's natural surroundings. A lovely, rustic–style fireplace keeps things cozy throughout the year. But the Nasturtium tiny isn't all rustic – it comes with air conditioning and a heat recovery unit. The bathroom is fitted with a full-size shower and a conventional toilet. The informal lounge comes with a big TV set.
Nasturtium's kitchen is also surprisingly spacious and packed with storage solutions. In addition to the staircase drawers, it boasts numerous custom-made cabinets and overhead cupboards. It incorporates a full-size electric oven, a microwave stove, a built-in electric fridge, and a dishwasher.
Every inch of space inside the Nasturtium was wisely used to add functionality without clutter and to add brightness without sacrificing privacy. For a mobile dwelling this size, the Nasturtium is remarkably generous in terms of accommodation and even more welcoming than similar homes due to one of its bedrooms being located downstairs. And it offers all of that without sacrificing the lounge area, which is one of its most attractive features.
A home on wheels that actually feels like home, the Mobi Individual Nasturtium is just as dazzling on the inside as on the outside.
Split staircases have a decorative function as well because of their aesthetically pleasing symmetry. The tall, vertical window in the middle also plays a decorative part and helps keep the middle section of the house filled with light. The wooden handrails with LED lighting add a modern touch. The main advantage of this type of staircase is that it makes accessing the loft areas easier and more comfortable, but it also doubles the storage capabilities. Instead of a single set of stairs and a basic ladder for the second loft, this structure offers a huge volume of hidden storage in drawers of different sizes.
The second area upstairs is a typical loft bedroom with generous space for a two-person mattress and added storage. It's also remarkably luminous and well-ventilated because it's fitted not just with one but three windows. The completely white walls, ceiling, and openwork wooden railing are the perfect complement to that setup, adding even more brightness.
The only downside is the limited countertop space. Still, there's sufficient floor space in this part of the house for a temporary or even permanent dining set up by the window. If you look closely, you'll notice a couple of Ikea folding chairs stored up on the kitchen ceiling – you'll find this type of chairs in most Mobi tiny homes because they're great space-savers.
At the same time, it's a stylish and elegant home that will make you forget about the wheels. The sophisticated elegance comes from careful attention to detail, such as the red upholstery accents, the unusual bathroom door that is half-matte grey and half-mirror, or the Spanish-patterned tile in white and black in the bathroom.
