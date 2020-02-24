Brand New 1955 Chevrolet Cameo Pickup Is One Grumpy-Looking Bee

For a world that is still mad about pickups decades after they were first introduced, trucks of the 1950s have a special allure. In was, after all, the years following the war, a time when human creativity shifted from making weapons to setting the cornerstones for the future.
We owe that decade a lot of crazy pickups, from the Chevrolet C-10 to the Studebaker Transtar. All of them – and there are plenty – have become favorites of the tuning industry, and, in their revised form, have been for years at the center of auctions across the U.S.
And there will be no shortage of custom pickups from the 1950s during the Mecum Glendale auction next month either. But what caught our eye this time is this 1955 Chevrolet Cameo.
Known at the time of its introduction as the Task Force, the new line of pickups that spawned the Cameo would later open the doors to big names of the past, like the El Camino.
What impressed the buyers of that time the most was the fact that the Cameo became less of a workhorse and more of an actual car, offering many of the amenities one usually found in passenger vehicles. This fact now makes them ideal to be converted into modern-day pickups by garages.
The variant we have here is fresh out of the shop's door, having been completed in 2020. In sports a 454ci big-block engine (7.4-liters) of unspecified power, hidden under the Canary Yellow paint of the body.
On the outside, the modifications are not extremely extensive, but they are effective, as the bright paint does nothing to soften the angry look of the car – going back all the way to the original Cameo - when seen from the front.
Mecum does not say how much it hopes to fetch for this car.
