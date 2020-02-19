Two 1969 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Convertibles Meet Up and Go on Sale as a Pair

In the world of Corvettes, the L88 is one of the rarest versions. Considered by many the pinnacle of the breed, and second only to the factory racers like the first Sting Ray or the Grand Sport, the L88 came to be as a special option package backed by Zora Arkus-Duntov himself.
In all, just 116 of them were ever built, so you can imagine finding one on the open market is not easy. Finding two is nearly impossible, provided fate doesn’t take you to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona next March.
There, Mecum will be hosting one of the biggest auctions of the early spring, and on the lot for the event are not one, but two L88s. And they will not sell separately, but together, as a pair.
The first is an L88 in Fathom Green, equipped with the very first closed chamber aluminum heads Duntov created, a design used for the first time by Roger Penske on his Grand Sport during practice for the 1966 Sebring 12 Hours race. Unlike all other L88s, which had a lot of missing hardware to save weight, this one comes with a heater.
The second Corvette is one painted in Can Am White and comes with just 46,000 miles (74,000 km) on the clock. Just like its more colored sibling, it will sell complete with an extra hard top.
Under the hood both cars hide an extreme version of the 427ci (7.0-liters) V8 engine that in this configuration develops 430 hp. The engines are tied to a 4-speed transmission, and they both come equipped with special suspension, heavy-duty brakes, and a limited-slip differential.
Mecum does not say how much it hopes to fetch for the two rare pieces of automotive history. More details about them can be found at this link.
