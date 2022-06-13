Boosie Badazz Can’t Stop Flaunting Expensive SUVs like the Cullinan or the Maybach GLS

Over the years, rapper Boosie Badazz, who started his career as Lil Boosie, has driven a lot of exotic and expensive cars. And he continues to do so, as he flaunts a couple of powerful SUVs, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage names Boosie Badazz, Lil Boosie, or simply Boosie, is also a big gearhead with a soft spot for fine vehicles.
In the past, he was seen driving a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Chevrolet Camaro, a Chevrolet Corvette C8, a BMW X7, a Audi Q8, and a Jaguar F-Type. And he even treated his mom to a Cadillac Escalade just to show her how much he cares.
But one of the rides that he goes back to time and time again is his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a white-painted behemoth, equipped with 26-inch wheels.
It’s no surprise for Boosie to go for the Cullinan, Rolls-Royce's first and only SUV. Boasting luxury and comfort, the model introduced in 2018 is also very powerful. It comes with Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine that delivers 563 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
Although Boosie seems to make a great team with his Cullinan, this isn’t the only luxurious SUV in his garage. In fact, in the past couple of days, he posed next to his Cullinan and yet another expensive ride – a two-tone black and white Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.
The latter seems to be the result of his collaboration with San Diego, California dealership Champion Motoring, who also reshared Boosie’s picture to their Instagram Stories, captioning it "Maybach Vibez."
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, working alongside a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, delivering a total of 550 hp (558 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque.
Since both SUVs are exotic, luxurious, and powerful, it’s no wonder Boosie Badazz has a hard time sticking just to one of them.
