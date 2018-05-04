Book Your Vacation in Space with the World’s First Space Travel Agent

The push by several companies to make space travel safe for the masses will soon enough cause the rise of never bofore seen businesses. Although humanity is still decades, if not more, away from becoming a spacefaring race, the future will belong to those who prepare in advance.

The British web-based services marketplace called



Bark says it decided to this after an impressive number of people have sent inquiries about the possibility of space travel.



Those registering for updates will be notified when packages are available to book and then contacted to discuss options and dates.



Bark’s agency will function as any other travel agency does, taking care of flight times, accommodation and entertainment packages.



“Being an astronaut is a childhood dream for so many people, and while it’s not always attainable for everyone because it’s quite a difficult profession to get in to, this gives people the chance to experience it for a few weeks at leisure,” said Bark’s co-founder Kai Feller.



Before deciding to register, keep in mind that space travel is not your average trip to the seaside. Although the particularities of such a trip have not yet been established, it’s very likely one day in space will require weeks of medical examination, flight preparation and training.



