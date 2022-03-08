Bobby Shmurda Treats Himself 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580, "First Member to the Collection"

Bobby Shmurda is becoming a car collector! The rapper has just purchased a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 4MATIC and it helped a taste for owning cars. This one is the “first member to the collection,” he shared.
It’s never too late to start your own car collection. Similar to the rest of his colleagues in the industry, Bobby Shmurda has found a liking for cars, too, and he started with a Mercedes-Benz.
The rapper shared the “first member to the collection” with a photoshoot on social media. The luxury sedan shows up with a red bow on its hood, and Bobby Shmurda shared he loves it. He also promised everyone he would be getting 30 cars “one day,” and he sure is ambitious.
When he decided to buy a car, he asked auto broker Eric Whitehead to hook him up with the ride, and he delivered. Whitehead wrote: “He wanted to set his 2022 UP right with the Right Purchase & that’s Exactly what I did?? NEW Mercedes Benz S580.”
Shmurda's new ride comes with black exterior paint, making it look elegant and sober. For the interior, the rapper opted for red leather seats and the black-and-red combo seems quite appropriate.
When it comes to figures and performance, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a good option as a first car for the rapper's collection. The German brand put a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with mild hybrid drive at the core of the S 580 4MATIC. The system sends 496 horsepower (503 ps) and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and the 4MATIC four-wheel drive system.
All these help the luxury sedan sprint from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in just 4.4 seconds, with a top speed of 129 mph (208 kph). All these come with a starting price of $117,700, but the rapper didn’t mention whether he got any extra equipment that could add up to the price.
The rapper shared the “first member to the collection” with a photoshoot on social media. The luxury sedan shows up with a red bow on its hood, and Bobby Shmurda shared he loves it. He also promised everyone he would be getting 30 cars “one day,” and he sure is ambitious.
When he decided to buy a car, he asked auto broker Eric Whitehead to hook him up with the ride, and he delivered. Whitehead wrote: “He wanted to set his 2022 UP right with the Right Purchase & that’s Exactly what I did?? NEW Mercedes Benz S580.”
Shmurda's new ride comes with black exterior paint, making it look elegant and sober. For the interior, the rapper opted for red leather seats and the black-and-red combo seems quite appropriate.
When it comes to figures and performance, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a good option as a first car for the rapper's collection. The German brand put a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with mild hybrid drive at the core of the S 580 4MATIC. The system sends 496 horsepower (503 ps) and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and the 4MATIC four-wheel drive system.
All these help the luxury sedan sprint from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in just 4.4 seconds, with a top speed of 129 mph (208 kph). All these come with a starting price of $117,700, but the rapper didn’t mention whether he got any extra equipment that could add up to the price.