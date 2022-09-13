BMW XM Super Crossover Might Be Shown on September 27

Anyone who constantly reads the automotive news knows that BMW’s M Division is readying their first standalone product after the iconic M1. It will be a crossover, dubbed the BMW XM, and it might be due sooner than we expected.
As a matter of fact, the Munich auto firm is understood to lift the curtain for it in exactly two weeks from today. BMWBlog reports that the super crossover will be unveiled on September 27. Nonetheless, since they are quoting undisclosed sources, we will take this as a rumor, with the obvious pinch of salt.
Numerous spy shots, and leaked patent images have revealed the design of the XM, with its split-headlamp signature, and big kidney grilles up front. The bumper has an angular styling, and the roofline is arched towards the rear. Big LED taillights can be seen out back, and stacked quad exhaust pipes. The lower parts of the body will sport plastic cladding.
Since this is a full-blown M product, you can expect a lot of power, sprinkled by the usual exclusive suspension setup, and big brakes. The Adaptive M suspension, with 48-volt electromechanical roll stabilization, and other highlights, is understood to be part of the build. Moreover, the XM is also said to get an electronically-controlled differential lock at the rear.
In the power department, the XM could use the ubiquitous 4.4-liter V8 unit, with twin-turbocharging. The gasoline engine will be backed up by an electric motor, and the combined output and torque are believed to stand at 750 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. Everything will be transferred to both axles via an automatic transmission. A less powerful version of the punchy high-rider is tipped to join the lineup, perhaps making 644 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) in total from an electrified powertrain.
Despite the generous footprint, with some stating that it is only a hair shorter than the X7 flagship, the XM will be a proper urban cruiser, as it will have a very decent zero-emission range with the battery pack fully charged. This is expected to be rated at around 50 miles (80 km) on the WLTP cycle, and 30 miles (48 km) by the EPA. Nonetheless, these numbers have yet to be confirmed, just like the oomph of the model, and they should be kept a secret until the grand unveiling.
BMW will reportedly kick off the assembly of the XM in December this year, and it will be put together at the Spartanburg facility in the United States. As a result, deliveries will commence early next year, in all likelihood, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they start accepting orders for it shortly after pulling the wraps off its body.
