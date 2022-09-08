2023 BMW XM Spied Again, Probably the Last Time You See It Wearing Camo

BMW's XM has been spotted once again while driving on public roads, and this time, its prototype has no more plastic cladding under its camouflage wrap. We already knew that BMW was set to reveal this model this year, so it is just a matter of time before we get to see it without any camouflage.
Until that happens, we can take another look at the V8-engined Sports Activity Vehicle that BMW has prepared. We already knew that it was a hybrid, and the dedicated stickers on its front doors only confirm this aspect. As you can see, the stickers read “Hybrid Test Vehicle,” which is not something for us, but for emergency crews in the unfortunate event of an accident.
The BMW XM is set to be the most powerful BMW M car ever to go into series production. Its plug-in hybrid variant, which is believed to be the first to become available, is rumored to provide around 650 horsepower (659 PS). The V8-engined model is reportedly set to later get a version with even more power, and sources say it will deliver something near 740 horsepower (750 ps).
Electrification is key to providing this level of power without knocking the ball out of the park with emissions, and BMW needs its fleet-wide CO2 emissions to be as low as possible in the context where the brand is celebrating the anniversary of its performance division, and interest is high for its gasoline-engined models.
In other words, BMW has all the interest in the world to sell as many hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs, on top of all its combustion-engined models, to ensure that it has a balance of CO2 emissions in the range without having to cap sales of a particular model or another.
We have previously spotted a prototype that had a split tailgate, which is useful if you want to get something bulky or heavy in the trunk, but it may work as a makeshift bench seat for two people who want to enjoy a coffee and a snack while sitting outside.
Be sure to check the maximum weight rating on the tailgate, though, as you might get an expensive surprise if you happen to be overweight.
Even with a split tailgate, the XM does appear to have a tall loading area of its trunk, but it is something that owners will have to live with when buying a vehicle that is this large. The same will apply to its width, which is impressive if we use just our eyes to judge it.
The BMW XM will benefit from the company's latest iDrive system, the iDrive 8.0, along with the new style of the central display for the multimedia unit.
