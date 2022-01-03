BMW XM Hybrid Drops a Bit of Camouflage, Still Looks Ugly, Also Available in Red

The biggest SUV in the BMW lineup is still going through its development testing, and we now have images of it with less camouflage than before. Do not think about a completely undisguised prototype, though, as BMW is still keeping things under wraps until its reveal later this year.
Unlike previous prototypes, the one in the photo gallery comes without any additional body cladding, and only has camouflage foil to cover its red-painted metal. As if a camouflaged prototype does not attract enough attention, someone at BMW thought it might be a great idea to have a red roof. Maybe it had something to do with Christmas?
As you will observe on the body of the prototype, there is a set of stickers that reads "Hybrid prototype," which means that the presumed twin-turbo V8 unit will have at least an electric motor to help it be more efficient.
The company's Concept XM claimed to have 750 horsepower, so many people would expect the XM's production variant to follow suit. We will have to wait for an official confirmation of those figures.
After a closer look at the prototype, you will observe that the daytime running lights on the front are thin and that they operate as turn signals when the magical switch next to the steering wheel is used for something else than the high beams.
BMW's upcoming 7 Series, as well as the facelifted X7, are supposed to get similarly styled DRLs. On this prototype, we can also see that the rear lights have also adopted the thin-and-simple style. We are not entirely sure whether it will not make the rest of the vehicle seem larger than it is, but we presume that the designers have thought about this beforehand.
Even though BMW is set to reveal the production version of this SUV during this year, as its M division is set for a big anniversary, its name is still undisclosed.
Some think it might be called XM, while others believe the X8 designation could be employed. To add further uncertainty, some claim that certain versions will be called X8, while others will be dubbed XM.
As you will observe on the body of the prototype, there is a set of stickers that reads "Hybrid prototype," which means that the presumed twin-turbo V8 unit will have at least an electric motor to help it be more efficient.
The company's Concept XM claimed to have 750 horsepower, so many people would expect the XM's production variant to follow suit. We will have to wait for an official confirmation of those figures.
After a closer look at the prototype, you will observe that the daytime running lights on the front are thin and that they operate as turn signals when the magical switch next to the steering wheel is used for something else than the high beams.
BMW's upcoming 7 Series, as well as the facelifted X7, are supposed to get similarly styled DRLs. On this prototype, we can also see that the rear lights have also adopted the thin-and-simple style. We are not entirely sure whether it will not make the rest of the vehicle seem larger than it is, but we presume that the designers have thought about this beforehand.
Even though BMW is set to reveal the production version of this SUV during this year, as its M division is set for a big anniversary, its name is still undisclosed.
Some think it might be called XM, while others believe the X8 designation could be employed. To add further uncertainty, some claim that certain versions will be called X8, while others will be dubbed XM.