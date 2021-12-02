BMW XM Production Version Rendering Puts Lipstick on a Pig

More on this:

1 Supercar Blondie Checks Out the New BMW XM, Calls It the SUV of the Future

2 2023 BMW XM Gets Electric Makeover, iXM Still Looks Questionable

3 Still Shocked by BMW's XM Concept? Here Are Two Sketches to Help You Get Over It

4 BMW Unveils Concept XM: A Giant New Mega SUV with 750 Horsepower

5 The BMW Concept XM Appears To Have Been Hit by the Ugly Stick Until It Broke