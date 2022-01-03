NBA Star Chris Paul Owns This Custom 1977 Chevy Monte Carlo With Swivel Bucket Seats

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a popular choice among restomod fans and if you’re a professional athlete or an entertainer with deep enough pockets, you could certainly restore one to its former glory and beyond, which is where the mods come in.
The Monte Carlo was first introduced back in 1969 for the 1970 model year, as a two-door hardtop. It was quickly redesigned in 1972 when the second generation was introduced, which featured a more traditional roof design and several aesthetic changes, although the underpinnings were pretty much the same, except for various suspension and steering upgrades.
After 1976, Chevrolet gave the Monte Carlo a new crosshatch grille and vertically-mounted headlights, to go with new taillights – the grille and taillights were again updated the following year, in 1977, which by the way was the last time we would see a mid-size Monte Carlo, as third-gen models were significantly downsized (but were no less iconic).
The car you’re looking at here is a 1977 model, customized by Dreamworks Motorsports for NBA star and Phoenix Suns point guard, Chris Paul, also known as CP3. According to the aftermarket specialist, this is just one of the many cars they’ve modified for Paul and his family.
For starters, the vehicle has been fully restored and customized both inside and out. Highlights include the custom paint, bespoke 'CP3' hood emblem, 24-inch Asanti wheels, tinted windows, a new fuel injected engine and a new transmission.
Inside, you’ll find custom leather upholstery with 'CP3' embroidery, a JL Audio sound system and get this: swivel bucket seats and a custom Wake Forest miniature basketball court in the trunk. CP3 of course attended Wake Forest university between 2003 and 2005, before getting drafted by the New Orleans Hornets with the 4th overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft.
After playing for the Hornets, Clippers, Rockets and Thunder, he has now found a new home with the Phoenix Suns, a team that he took all the way to the NBA Finals last year, losing in six games to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
