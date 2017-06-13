autoevolution

BMW Rumored To Unveil X7 Concept At 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show

 
13 Jun 2017, 10:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
It’s been a bit of a while now since BMW confirmed that it’s working on a flagship sport utility vehicle, and based on spy photos of pre-production prototypes, the Bavarian automaker wasn’t lying. More recently, however, it has come to our attention that BMW will offer the first glimpse of the X7 this September with the help of a concept.
Raising the hype up with concepts is the standard procedure for the Munich-based company, with the X2 Concept and 8 Series Concept serving as perfect cases in point. According to unspecified sources, BMW Blog argues that the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show is where the X7 Concept will be displayed to the public in all its full-sized glory.

The cited publication also argues that Frankfurt is the place where BMW is also planning to showcase “the new 6 GT, i3 S, and X3.” Four debuts from the same brand at the same venue is a bit of an overkill, but then again, the automaker can’t afford to stay behind Mercedes-Benz for too long. 2016 saw the three-pointed start surpass BMW for the first time in over a decade, and as expected, higher-ups are expecting to reverse the current state of affairs with all-new products.

A seven-seat SUV designed to take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and, to some extent, the Range Rover, the X7 will be based on the CLAR rear-wheel-drive platform. By using a combination of CFRP, high-tensile steel, and aluminum alloys, the underpinnings should offer plenty of torsional rigidity and adequate handling dynamics for a fairly large vehicle with such a high center of gravity.

An array of six- and eight-cylinder engines will be offered, starting with the 3.0-liter inline-six turbo diesel of the 30d model. The twin-turbo V8 from the X5 xDrive50i should also make the list, as should a plug-in hybrid variant. The latter is expected to borrow the powertrain from the 740e iPerformance, as in a 2.0-liter four-banger and a total output of 322 ponies. It’s not known if BMW’s bean counters can make a case for an X7 M, but common sense says they definitely should.
BMW X7 Concept 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show bmw x7 SUV BMW concept 2018 bmw x7
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673