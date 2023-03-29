BMW R nineT Paranoia Features Cafe Racer Lines and Bespoke Aluminum Garments All-Round

In a world filled with run-of-the-mill and not-so-unique custom motorcycles, be an R nineT Paranoia.
Known to the custom bike community as Onehandmade, Chun Hung is what we would call a true master of his craft. He operates in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, and his proficiency in metalwork really sets his projects apart from your ordinary bike-modding endeavor. Take, for instance, this breathtaking BMW R nineT cafe racer, which was built back in 2015 and nicknamed Paranoia.
We’re not sure how the sobriquet came about, but what we can tell you is that Onehandmade’s transformation goes a lot further than the R nineT-based exploits you’ll normally see. Of course, the pièce de résistance here is the motorcycle’s new bodywork, and it’s worth noting that Chun doesn’t even make sketches or digital renderings before getting started on fabrication.
He will often build the same part multiple times until he’s one hundred percent satisfied with the result, skillfully freestyling his way through the whole process. Now that we’ve got an idea of what goes on behind the scenes and are able to fully appreciate the fruit of this man’s labor, let’s have a closer look at Paranoia.
Where the stock fuel tank had once been, you will now see a handmade aluminum substitute featuring snazzy Onehandmade brass badges, cafe-style knee indentations, and a discreet, flush-mounted filler cap. At the back, Chun installed a bespoke subframe made from scratch, subsequently topping it off with leather seat upholstery and a pointy tail section.
The rearmost tip of the tail is home to aftermarket LED lighting, while its underside is neatly enclosed with a metal plate. Moving over to the front end, we’re greeted by a superb nose fairing that’s also been made in-house, and it encircles a grilled LED headlamp from Winston Yeh’s Rough Crafts.
Paranoia’s cockpit area is outfitted with custom-built clip-ons and Beringer levers, as well as a digital speedo and bar-end turn signals from Motogadget’s range. The powertrain mods performed by Chun were centered around airflow, with top-grade aftermarket pod filters replacing the OEM airbox. On the other hand, the 1,170cc boxer-twin motor exhales via bespoke two-into-one pipework made of stainless-steel.
Improved handling was also on the menu, so the creature’s rear suspension arrangement got treated to a higher-spec piggyback monoshock supplied by Ohlins. Furthermore, unsprung territory is now home to BST carbon fiber wheels, whose rims bear Pirelli’s grippy Diablo Supercorsa rubber. No matter where you look, the workmanship and quality are absolutely top-notch!
The final touches on this project comprise Wunderlich cylinder head covers, Sato Racing rearsets, and a stunning color scheme executed by Air Runner Custom Paint. It employs a navy-blue base, gold leaf details, and black pinstripes, while leaving some aluminum surfaces exposed to showcase Onehandmade’s metalwork.
We’re not sure how the sobriquet came about, but what we can tell you is that Onehandmade’s transformation goes a lot further than the R nineT-based exploits you’ll normally see. Of course, the pièce de résistance here is the motorcycle’s new bodywork, and it’s worth noting that Chun doesn’t even make sketches or digital renderings before getting started on fabrication.
He will often build the same part multiple times until he’s one hundred percent satisfied with the result, skillfully freestyling his way through the whole process. Now that we’ve got an idea of what goes on behind the scenes and are able to fully appreciate the fruit of this man’s labor, let’s have a closer look at Paranoia.
Where the stock fuel tank had once been, you will now see a handmade aluminum substitute featuring snazzy Onehandmade brass badges, cafe-style knee indentations, and a discreet, flush-mounted filler cap. At the back, Chun installed a bespoke subframe made from scratch, subsequently topping it off with leather seat upholstery and a pointy tail section.
The rearmost tip of the tail is home to aftermarket LED lighting, while its underside is neatly enclosed with a metal plate. Moving over to the front end, we’re greeted by a superb nose fairing that’s also been made in-house, and it encircles a grilled LED headlamp from Winston Yeh’s Rough Crafts.
Paranoia’s cockpit area is outfitted with custom-built clip-ons and Beringer levers, as well as a digital speedo and bar-end turn signals from Motogadget’s range. The powertrain mods performed by Chun were centered around airflow, with top-grade aftermarket pod filters replacing the OEM airbox. On the other hand, the 1,170cc boxer-twin motor exhales via bespoke two-into-one pipework made of stainless-steel.
Improved handling was also on the menu, so the creature’s rear suspension arrangement got treated to a higher-spec piggyback monoshock supplied by Ohlins. Furthermore, unsprung territory is now home to BST carbon fiber wheels, whose rims bear Pirelli’s grippy Diablo Supercorsa rubber. No matter where you look, the workmanship and quality are absolutely top-notch!
The final touches on this project comprise Wunderlich cylinder head covers, Sato Racing rearsets, and a stunning color scheme executed by Air Runner Custom Paint. It employs a navy-blue base, gold leaf details, and black pinstripes, while leaving some aluminum surfaces exposed to showcase Onehandmade’s metalwork.