BMW R 18 Heavy Duty Is the Radical German Cruiser That Rocked Daytona

German bike maker BMW made a glorious comeback to the cruiser segment back in 2020, when it unleashed upon its competitors, but mainly Harley-Davidson, the mighty R 18. The bike may not be yet a force to be reckoned with off the shelf, at least compared to what the American-made bikes manage to do in terms of sales, but in the custom industry, the R 18 is slowly creeping its way into becoming a very important machine.

15 photos Photo: BMW