Mercedes GLC Coupe Enhances Compact CUV Lifestyle With Standard MHEV, AMG Line

There you go, the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC has also officially landed in Coupe form - aka the five-door SUV with reduced levels of practicality and enhanced ambitions for a ritzier, posher lifestyle. I am just being mean, a little bit, so fans should just disregard my irony, please.
What was once known (between 2008 and 2015) as the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class – the compact luxury crossover SUV born to duke it out with the BMW X3 and Audi Q5 – is today the proud GLC. And what do you know, enough time has passed over the new nameplate to warrant a second generation (X254) model, starting with the 2023 model year. It also recently launched Stateside, with MSRPs kicking off at $47,100, before destination, to show that it is not only more expensive than its predecessor but also that it considers itself entitled to higher quotations than the X3 and Q5.
It remains to be seen if that was a smart move. Until we can pass judgment on sales, we can all rejoice at the sight of the companion 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. It has been officially introduced for the United States market in just one guise, aka the GLC 300 4Matic Coupe.
The coordinates remain the same as before: fight off the likes of BMW’s X4 with a “combination of elegant design with sporty driving performance,” as far as Mercedes-Benz is concerned. Additionally, the sole model of the all-new iteration (at least for now, as we have seen prototypes of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe variety) seeks to achieve universal acclaim by offering a little of everything.
MBUX infotainment system with “expanded functionality,” as well as an electrified mild hybrid powertrain. The GLC 300 Coupe relies on standard AWD, 255 horsepower (plus 23 ponies with the MHEV boost), and a 6.2-second sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) on the way to a 130-mph (209 kph) top speed.
To make it even more attractive than before, Mercedes-Benz also brags about “significantly improved aerodynamics,” boasts a standard equipment list with included AMG Line package, as well as perks like bigger displays – 11.9-inch for the central infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument cluster for the driver.
Unfortunately, there are no pricing details for the American market just yet – but those cannot be far behind this official presentation. As a reminder, some of the main rivals like the BMW X4 or Land Rover Range Rover Evoque already start above the $50k threshold, so we can all imagine that Mercedes-Benz will set the GLC 300 Coupe more in line with the $54,200 X4 rather than the cheaper $51k Range Rover Evoque if you want our two cents on the matter.
By the way, Mercedes-Benz also talks about going ‘off-road’ with the all-new GLC Coupe rather than just enjoying the usual mall crawling activities and introduces new tech like the “transparent hood” option for the standard Surround View system, among others.
