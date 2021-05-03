BMW M4 Wide Body Shooting Brake Rendering Makes Any Grille Sins Forgiven

BMW designs are no strangers to controversy, and yet it feels as though none has divided the public as fiercely as the massive grille of the new 4 Series, with only a tiny minority having the courage to admit that they like it.
If you're old enough, you might still remember the whole Chris Bangle situation, one of the brand's most contested chief designers whose departure from BMW was probably celebrated by some fans with actual parties. And then there's the X6 debacle, though that turned out quite favorably for BMW.
Not the type to stay away from an argument for too long, BMW has now come up with the 4 Series and its all-encompassing grille. The release of the M4 sweetened the deal a little, partly because the grille gets a new, more pleasing shape (albeit larger), but mostly because of the coupe's performance levels (503 hp/510 PS and 3.9 seconds for 0-62 mph in Competition trim).
Recently, the Bavarians announced the introduction of their M xDrive all-wheel-drive system for both the M3 and M4, cutting the model's acceleration time even shorter, which is always a good thing. Add the passage of time and the element of shock fading away, and the G82 BMW M4 is can now almost pass as a regular Bimmer. Almost.
A lot of designers, both experienced and less so, have tried to offer their solution to the grille problem, but their takes usually involved making it smaller or breaking it with a horizontal line. However, Instagram user 722_modeing shows us there's another way, even if it's not the kind you could ever expect to see straight from BMW.
The oddly named digital artist did a double job on the new M4, wrapping it in a widebody kit but not before chopping its rear to give it a shooting brake shape. The result of this combo looks as delicious as it sounds, and we can only hope that 722_modeing will release more images of his creation over the coming days.
The M4 shooting brake isn't necessarily short, but thanks to the massively flared wheel arches, the proportions are a bit deceiving. As a result, the sports car now resembles a previous-gen 1 Series, back when the BMW hatchback still had rear-wheel-drive and could support longitudinally mounted straight-six engines under its long hood.
The body kit alone would be enough to elevate the M4's visual presence to another level, helped greatly by the color (a flashy orange) and the chromatic contrast with the kit's lower elements - the front splitter, the side skirts, and presumably the rear air diffuser which we can't see, but can only imagine being glorious.
Having the shortened rear, though, somehow makes the M4 rendering seem even more rabid and capable around a track. A big wing at the back would have rounded the appearance nicely, but the author says it's still a work in progress, so don't be surprised if you'll see one pop up in the future. Until then, take your time to study all details in the limited number of images we have.
