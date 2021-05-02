Rendering a Hypothetical BMW 4 Series in the Context of the 80s BMW Range

In the not-so-distant past, BMW gave the '4 Series' moniker to the coupe based on the technical platform of the 3 Series sedan. About four decades ago, during the eighties, the 3 Series (E30) had both four and two doors body versions with the same roofline and the same wheelbase. The only coupe of the BMW range was the first generation of 6 Series (E24).
In theory, there was enough space between the two-door version of the E30 and the E24 for another coupe. And that’s our exploration theme for today. So, we are approaching the post-Paul Bracq design era in the history of BMW. He had left the Bavarian brand in 1974.
The BMW 6 Series he had already designed was launched in 1976 and it was produced until 1989! Meanwhile, in a lower layer of the range, the evolution of the BMW 3 Series went toward a kind of solid geometric style, leaving behind the subtle elongated shapes Bracq used to draw.
Now, let’s imagine BMW management would have decided to pdevelop a sporty coupe somewhat bigger than the E30, yet smaller than the aging E24. The black plastic stripes, so fashionable during the eighties and the first part of the nineties, must be included.
Aiming to properly intercalate this 4 Series between the already mentioned BMW model series, let’s try to give it a more visible suggestion of dynamism than the E30 has, however, keeping it a bit less aggressive that the E24. The ascending waistline was a kind of advanced styling detail by that time, so it must be there.
This rendering has a rather spontaneous sketch character. It didn’t go through a refining phase and it wasn’t made from scratch. As many of you may have already noticed, the styling elements donor for this 80s 4 Series photoshop-doodle was the 1982 Renault Fuego. Come on, it’s not something really that outrageous, is it?
