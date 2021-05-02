Rendering a Hypothetical BMW 4 Series in the Context of the 80s BMW Range

In the not-so-distant past, BMW gave the '4 Series' moniker to the coupe based on the technical platform of the 3 Series sedan. About four decades ago, during the eighties, the 3 Series (E30) had both four and two doors body versions with the same roofline and the same wheelbase. The only coupe of the BMW range was the first generation of 6 Series (E24).

5 photos