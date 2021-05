Rendering a Hypothetical BMW 4 Series in the Context of the 80s BMW Range

In theory, there was enough space between the two-door version of the E30 and the E24 for another coupe. And that’s our exploration theme for today. So, we are approaching the post-Paul Bracq design era in the history of BMW. He had left the Bavarian brand in 1974.The BMW 6 Series he had already designed was launched in 1976 and it was produced until 1989! Meanwhile, in a lower layer of the range, the evolution of the BMW 3 Series went toward a kind of solid geometric style, leaving behind the subtle elongated shapes Bracq used to draw.Now, let’s imagine BMW management would have decided to pdevelop a sporty coupe somewhat bigger than the E30, yet smaller than the aging E24. The black plastic stripes, so fashionable during the eighties and the first part of the nineties , must be included.Aiming to properly intercalate this 4 Series between the already mentioned BMW model series, let’s try to give it a more visible suggestion of dynamism than the E30 has, however, keeping it a bit less aggressive that the E24. The ascending waistline was a kind of advanced styling detail by that time, so it must be there.This rendering has a rather spontaneous sketch character. It didn’t go through a refining phase and it wasn’t made from scratch. As many of you may have already noticed, the styling elements donor for this 80s 4 Series photoshop-doodle was the 1982 Renault Fuego. Come on, it’s not something really that outrageous, is it?