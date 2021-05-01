Ford GT Baja Looks Like the Raptor's Mid-Engined Cousin in Rugged Rendering

In the transition from the 2000s original to the current, second-gen model, the Ford GT went through quite a transformation, moving upmarket and playing the racecar-on-the-road card. Having briefly driven the Blue Oval halo car a few years ago, I can confirm the motorsport-like driving experience set this apart from the Italian exotics it now competes against. However, the S500,000 sticker price and limited availability mean the aftermarket hasn't exactly been hooked on the GT.
Given the symbiotic relationship between the custom culture and social media, which brings outlandish builds to our screens on a daily basis, there are quite a few enthusiasts who would love to see the midship Ford being taken far from its factory form.
For now, we can quench the said thirst with the help of a virtual build, albeit one definitely sets the thing apart.
Back in 2016, the FGT racecar celebrated the 50th anniversary of Ford's legendary, Ferrari-dominating 1966 Le Mans win in style, once again defeating the Prancing Horse in the famous endurance race.
However, these days, Ford Performance, the carmaker's racing and go-fast road car arm, is making efforts to push the Bronco R to victory and it still has some work to do. Well, it appears that the jacked-up GT sitting before us would be more fit for this fresh task.
The heftier ground clearance, which no doubt required tons of suspension and chassis protection work, sees the machine using wheels shod in go-anywhere tires. Heck, there's even a fifth shoe, which rests on the roof in order to make sure that a flat tire doesn't bring the adventure to an end.
Up front, the carbon fiber supercar sports a bull bar, along with enough lights to deal with any night stage.
Now, as you'll notice in the Instagram post below, digital art label Les Machines, who is responsible for the exercise, mentions other three artists, all of which have recently came up with pixel proposals that would make fine competitors for this toy.
And those of you who follow or Speed Shot tales (there's a dedicated tag below) may have seen Carlos Colorsponge's International Harvester Scout, Ash Thorp's Lamborghini LM002 and Khyzyl Saleem's Lamborghini Miura. But, just in case you missed them, you can find the high-riding contraptions here.
