Ford GT Baja Looks Like the Raptor's Mid-Engined Cousin in Rugged Rendering

In the transition from the 2000s original to the current, second-gen model, the Ford GT went through quite a transformation, moving upmarket and playing the racecar-on-the-road card. Having briefly driven the Blue Oval halo car a few years ago, I can confirm the motorsport-like driving experience set this apart from the Italian exotics it now competes against. However, the S500,000 sticker price and limited availability mean the aftermarket hasn't exactly been hooked on the GT.

5 photos