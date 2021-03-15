Toyota FJ Cruiser Revival Rendering Shows Amazing Minimalist Design

With SUVs gaining more and more traction each year and the rise of electric vehicles opening up new possibilities, why isn't Toyota bringing back the modern icon that is the FJ Cruiser in battery-powered form? This is a question that sits on the lips of many enthusiasts and the digital art community has certainly brought its contribution to the idea, portraying potential comebacks for the Japanese high-rider. Case in point with the eye-catching proposal showcased in this rendering.
Now, before we discuss the details of this electric high-rider, we'll remind you that you can still find the FJ Cruiser in Toyota dealerships, albeit with these coming from markets such as the Middle East, Chile, the Philippines, and South Africa - the body-on-frame SUV was removed from the US market in 2014, while the Japanese exit came a few years later.
The digital dream we have here seems to be smaller than the FJ Cruiser, as it appears to envision a two-seater. This also explains why Nikhil Mansukhani, the designer behind the creation, labeled this as the FJ Junior.
The artist is well aware of the requirements a production vehicle must meet nowadays, since his resume includes exterior designer roles for Suzuki and Hyundai in India. Nevertheless, the dimensions of the vehicle tell us it would be ideal for off-roading and city driving. These are relatively low-speed scenarios, which means aerodynamics play a limited part when it comes to efficiency.
Looking past the FJ Cruiser styling references, which also imply that the proposal is a nod to the 1960s J40 Land Cruisers that inspired the design of the now-senior model, we find a Cyberpunk approach - the front and rear fascias, with their generous light clusters are just an example of this.
Besides, the minimalist take that defines the appearance of the vehicle, which allows for an original two-tone finish, instantly turns this into a memorable design.
So far, Mansukhani has imagined two incarnations of the Toyota, both of which employ tracks, even though it's not difficult to imagine how the contraption would look like with wheels.
The "backpack" adorning the posterior of the machine? Perhaps that's a removable battery that can help those who run out of juice or simply want to go camping.
And yes, we do expect Toyota to be cooking such a vehicle, with further advances in battery technology probably being the ingredient that will allow the carmaker to bring the machine to the market.
