BMW M140i Sleeper Goes Like Stink, Surprises the Exoticness Out of a Ferrari 488 Pista

Some say that the latest M135i is not a real BMW anymore, as it doesn’t feature a rear-wheel, or rear-biased all-wheel-drive construction. We won’t argue with that logic, and if you’re still fans of the old M140i, then you have come to the right place, as you’re about to catch a glimpse of one.
Truth be told, it’s not a glimpse, as it did stay in front of the camera for a few seconds, before taking off like a bullet, chasing after what can only be described as one of the hottest Prancing Horses out there, the Ferrari 488 Pista.
At this point, you’re probably trying to remember how much power the M140i had when it left the factory floor, and that would be 335 hp and 339 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, from its turbo’d 3.0-liter straight-six. You don’t need to be a connoisseur to tell that it cannot possibly stand its ground against the Italian supercar with a stock engine, and we never said that it is stock. In fact, the video uploader claims that it has some 750 hp available via the fun pedal.
If the number is correct, then the hot hatch turned mega is actually punchier than the 488 Pista, whose twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 has 710 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) bouncing off the walls. In perfect conditions, the Italian stallion needs only 2.85 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and will keep pushing all the way up to over 340 kph (211 mph), the spec sheet reveals.
So, can a tuned M140i beat the 488 Pista in a half-mile race? That is what you’re about to find out on video down below, filmed at the Race1000 in Germany, which also shows other straight-line battles involving different vehicles. The action starts at the 1:14 mark, and you know what to do next, don’t you?
At this point, you’re probably trying to remember how much power the M140i had when it left the factory floor, and that would be 335 hp and 339 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, from its turbo’d 3.0-liter straight-six. You don’t need to be a connoisseur to tell that it cannot possibly stand its ground against the Italian supercar with a stock engine, and we never said that it is stock. In fact, the video uploader claims that it has some 750 hp available via the fun pedal.
If the number is correct, then the hot hatch turned mega is actually punchier than the 488 Pista, whose twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 has 710 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) bouncing off the walls. In perfect conditions, the Italian stallion needs only 2.85 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and will keep pushing all the way up to over 340 kph (211 mph), the spec sheet reveals.
So, can a tuned M140i beat the 488 Pista in a half-mile race? That is what you’re about to find out on video down below, filmed at the Race1000 in Germany, which also shows other straight-line battles involving different vehicles. The action starts at the 1:14 mark, and you know what to do next, don’t you?