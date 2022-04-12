BMW i7 – the Company's Flagship Electric Sedan – Will Premiere on April 20

The automotive industry has been heavily penalized by the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from supply shortages, they are also facing lockdowns all over the world. China’s shelter-in-place order for Shanghai stopped factories and also events such as the Auto Shanghai 2022. We’re sure the BMW i7 was supposed to be presented there.
With the event's postponement, several manufacturers are keeping the presentation date for their cars to April 20 – one day earlier than Auto Shanghai would open its gates to the public, on April 21. Apart from the BMW i7, Lincoln would also present its EV there. The Chinese market is the most relevant for the American luxury brand.
Making the world introduction of the BMW i7 to Chinese customers makes a lot of sense. China still loves sedans, and many automakers even sell long-wheelbase of their sedans there for an interesting reason: wealthy entrepreneurs that did not learn how to drive needed space in the only seat they would ever use. Younger folks prefer to drive themselves.
The BMW i7 will be the electric version of the seventh-generation 7 Series, also known as the G20. Both vehicles are built over the CLAR platform. Curiously, BMW is talking only about the i7, not about its combustion-engined version. The company will probably give the new 7 Series a presentation of its own.
Regarding the i7, rumor has it that it will be able to run up to 700 kilometers (435 miles), thanks to a large battery pack delivering 120 kWh. With a smaller unit (118 kWh), the Lucid Air has a certified EPA range of 520 mi (837 km). We have no idea about the voltage that the i7 will adopt, but it should be high so that it can charge as fast as possible.
When the i7 starts being shipped to customers, we’ll be waiting for only one German premium brand to manifest in that segment. If Audi ever considers selling an electric version of the A8, it will compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the new BMW. The Lucid Air promises not to make that easy for any of these three companies.
