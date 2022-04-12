Widebody Ford Mustang Pickup Truck Conversion Is Cringe Personified

Introduced in 2004 for the 2005 model year, the fifth-generation Mustang was initially offered with three powerplants. The list starts with the 4.0-liter Cologne V6, followed by the 4.6-liter Modular V8 and 5.4-liter supercharged mill of the GT500, also from the Modular engine family.
The S197 we’re covering today is rocking the lowliest engine of the lot, which is quite a bummer once you notice the ridiculous box flares on every corner. A homebrew build through a through, the pickup-converted Mustang before your eyes also rocks a ludicrous front spoiler, aftermarket headlights, and vinyl stripes on the hood and roof. Racy? Tasteful? Well, not quite…
Listed on a Facebook group for $10,000 or best offer, this one-of-one abomination further sweetens the deal with bright lower grilles that don’t go together with the black upper grille, tri-bar taillights likely purchased from AutoZone, vinyl decals on the doors, and chrome door handles. Plastic mirror caps are featured as well, along with small vents in the rear flares.
Aftermarket wheels, a triple A-pillar gauge pod, Pioneer touchscreen infotainment, window tint all around, booming speakers, a subwoofer, and an amplifier need to be highlighted as well. An X-shaped rollbar is mounted right behind the cloth-wrapped front seats, and we can also see a five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels via the 3.31 rear differential.
Produced from 1962 through 2011, the Cologne V6 is nothing to write home about. Replaced by the Duratec 37, this lump boasts a SOHC valvetrain and a jackshaft instead of a camshaft. Notorious for timing chains and tensioners going kaput in early applications that include the Explorer and Ranger, the 4.0-liter engine was also used in the Land Rover LR3, a.k.a. Discovery 3.
Originally priced at $19,410 for the base specification, the V6-engined Mustang from the 2005 model year belts out 210 horsepower and 240 pound-feet (325 Nm). By comparison, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo in the S550 flexes 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm).
