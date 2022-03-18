2023 BMW i7 Luxury EV Sedan Unofficially Morphs From Scratch, Still Looks Grisly

The quirkier or uglier a car gets; the more automakers tend to artificially inflate the hype around it. A case in point is the upcoming 2023 BMW i7 - a luxurious, fully-electric sedan, which is going to be anything but stunningly beautiful.
One cannot say that Ford’s 2021 Bronco is the most handsome off-road-oriented SUV out there. But it did have many reasons to be one of the most anticipated vehicles on the North American market, both positive and negative ones. Well, BMW is working hard to try and nail the same hype for its upcoming new flagship iteration, I will give them that.
The new 7 Series is complete with a massive teaser campaign that sometimes mixes winter and summer for the same thing, and just flaunts hot-weather camouflaged prototypes right after the ones which headed out to the frozen North for traditional December testing purposes. But that is not all, no worries.
It also gets easily caught by the prying eye of our spy photographer partners, complete with electrified powertrains, in the case of the 7 Series, or with fully-electric battery power, when dealing with the i7. Then, the Bavarian company also promises unrivaled comfort – including of the acoustic variety, among others. Sure, that was just another of their marketing ruses.
such as crystal glass headlights and a cinema screen, among many others.
But that is not all, as the i7 – for example – has also become a major darling of the breed of automotive pixel masters. As such, there is never a shortage of unofficial renderings to help us better depict the upcoming (abomination) design. Some say it is going to be so ugly it might even give the Mercedes-Benz EQS a redeeming chance...
All we know is that some CGI experts are working harder than others to fulfill every 7 Series/i7’s fan dreams... Or nightmares, depending on where you are with BMW’s ideas about standing out in a crowd. After a fleeting moment of 4x4 Rogue(ness), the virtual artist better known as SRK Designs on social media is now back to his usual EV mood with a major behind-the-scenes vengeance.
For that, his usual making-of video (embedded below) is now much longer, at almost 15 minutes. But for wannabe 3D artists it is going to be a boon: it takes us through a full sketch-to-rendering process.
It's all starting with the most obvious “treasure,” the iconic, now massively oversized kidney grille, and it ends up with a direct front-end POV that still looks a bit like virtual paintings. Alas, it may not take long before it morphs into potentially “ugly” reality...
