BMW Extends Its Bobsleigh Partnership, Has Big Ambitions on Ice

The BMW Group has announced it will continue its long-standing technological partnership with the German Bobsleigh, Luge and Skeleton Federation (known as BSD). Moreover, the German conglomerate will expand its involvement with the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, along with the International Luge Federation.
Of course, BMW is not going to change its line of business, but the company will continue to support these partners with its presence at events in various forms, as well as through a technology transfer.
The BMW Group has been working with the German federation ever since the 1980s, and its involvement with the BSD was focused on optimizing sports equipment.
Later, in 2010, the tech partnership came into force with the same federation to help develop equipment with the experience gathered by the marque with automobiles and motorcycles.
In time, the BMW Group discovered that its customers show an interest in winter sports, so there were more benefits in assisting the country's federation and the corresponding athletes.
The first part of the partnership involved aerodynamic improvements in the company's wind tunnel, which continues to this day. Eventually, BMW engineers worked on various projects related to sports, including the optimization of runners, spikes, individual components, spikes, and even the racing line.
All the described elements were improved using the company's tools of analysis, measurement, and even production methods to obtain improvements in how the athletes competed, their equipment, or both. For example, BMW developed the world's only bobsleigh simulator for the BSD, which is located in Munich, Germany.
The simulator in question was made for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it allowed the drivers who were in the race to know the track months ahead of the event. The BSD enjoyed historic success in Beijing, which was quantified through nine gold medals, six silver medals, and one bronze.
Another part of this collaboration involves athletes, trainers, and BSD officials getting to use electrified BMW models in their daily professional life, as well as when they participate in championships. Therefore, BMW has a fleet of such vehicles for its athletic partners.
The next competition in this field is the 2022/2023 BMW IBSF Bob and Skeleton World Cup, which will slide into action on November 24th in Whistler, Canada. From the 26th of January to February 5, 2023, the BMW IBSF Bob and Skeleton World Championships will take place in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
In case you are getting even more curious about this sport, you should know that the 2023 season starts on December 3rd, 2022, for the luge and skeleton athletes. Their world championship will take place from January 27 to 29, 2023, in Oberhof, Germany.
