BMW 3 Series Sandwiched Between Trucks Is Best Crashworthiness Ad

People say so many bad things said about BMW drivers in general that there's even a recently-coined term included in the Urban Dictionary: a "BMW Driver" is a self-important, self-centered, narcissistic verging on psychopath douchebag.



One such BMW driver is also one very lucky individual, also due to the car they drove.



Earlier this week, a



The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS), police and a packed ambulance responded to the call and arrived to find the BMW smashed between the trucks,



“It was a complicated extraction but the casualty was freed and taken to hospital with only minor injuries,” LFRS says in a statement. “Please remember to check your vehicle, before long journeys.”



We're not going to discuss here whether there is any foundation of justification for these swiping generalizations. The bottom line is that the people who buy BMWs are believed to be, as a rule, men and women with no regard for the law, no consideration for life in general and an overpowering, misguided sense of self-worth. With the possible implication that they are this way because of the car they drive

One such BMW driver is also one very lucky individual, also due to the car they drove.

Earlier this week, a 3 Series ended up mangled between two trucks on a portion of the M1 in Loughborough, UK, and the driver was able to walk away with only minor injuries. This, despite the fact that the car looked like the crusher at the junkyard had had its way with it. This could have served as the perfect crashworthiness ad, had it been done on purpose by BMW.

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS), police and a packed ambulance responded to the call and arrived to find the BMW smashed between the trucks, Metro reports. The extraction was a complicated one, as you can see probably infer from the photos in the gallery attached, but miraculously, the driver of the passenger car only had minor injuries.

"It was a complicated extraction but the casualty was freed and taken to hospital with only minor injuries," LFRS says in a statement. "Please remember to check your vehicle, before long journeys."

No cause for the accident is offered, as it's still under investigation. Whatever that may turn out to be, there's a very important lesson to take away from this: BMWs may turn human operators into narcissist rage-monsters, but there's a reason 3 Series cars are top safety picks with the IIHS.