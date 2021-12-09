Blue Origin’s Flight Taking Michael Strahan to Space Was Delayed Due to High Wind

Blue Origin was going to take even more famous people to space, one of them including former NFL player Michael Strahan. But the flight, scheduled for December 9, has just been delayed due to high wind.
A few weeks ago, Jeff Bezos’ company announced its upcoming flight, which would mark New Shephard’s third human flight this year. In total, it had completed nineteen flights and the sixth for the program. Ever since this summer, Blue Origin has been sending rich people to space, and now it was Michael Strahan’s turn.
The TV personality and former NFL player couldn’t hold his excitement over the ten-minute flight to space and shared several pictures and videos in which he showed up wearing his uniform. In one of them, he wrote: “Getting prepped to head to space! We did some astronaut training with Kevin Sproge, who is CrewMember 7 and the chief trainer! Got into the capsule for the first time… WOW moment for sure and much more!”
In a different post, he posed proudly in his suit, and wrote: “Suited and booted in my new @blueorigin astronaut suit!! Getting ready for our launch to space this Thursday!”
The Good Morning America host was supposed to be joined by Laura Shepard Churchley, who is Alan Shepard’s eldest daughter. Shepard was the first American to fly to space in 1961, and his name was the inspiration for Blue Origin’s ship. The price for the trip hasn’t been disclosed.
Strahan was supposed to take off to space Thursday from West Texas alongside Shepard Churchley and four other paying customers for the ten-minute flight. But on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced it would be delaying the flight a few days due to high wind.
The new launch date has been postponed to Saturday, December 11 from Launch Site One, at 8:45 am CST / 2:45 PM UTC. But, despite the weather conditions that forced the company to reschedule the flight, Strahan says "the experience is still sweet."
