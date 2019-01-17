Blue Origin to Launch New Glenn in 2021 as Most Capable Rocket Available

Last year was undoubtedly the best time for private companies to be in the space exploration business. SpaceX alone, the current leader of the pack, managed to launch a record number of rockets in what was an incredible display of privately-funded might and engineering.

From 2021 onwards, SpaceX's job will get even harder, as one of its major competitors, Blue Origin, will begin operating its second rocket, one that has the "most capable upper stage in the market."



This week, the company founded by Jeff Bezos revealed that its second spacecraft, the New Glenn, will begin sending items into space for various contractors in 2021, taking off from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral, Florida.



As per Blue Origin,



The spacecraft takes its name after the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, John Glenn. It is powered by in-house built BE-3U engines, the first new liquid hydrogen-fueled rocket engines to be developed for production in America in more than a decade.



The company promises the ship will have double the available volume in today’s rockets and can be reused for no less than 25 times before getting decommissioned, thanks to it being a vertical takeoff and vertical landing (VTVL) machine, just like those of SpaceX.



New Glenn will thus be joining the existing rocket,



