Blink Portable EV Charger May Cure Range Anxiety

Ever since electric cars have begun to move to a more mainstream position, the industry has been struggling to find ways to eliminate range anxiety, and thus further increase the appeal of zero-emissions vehicles. Efforts are being made in all directions, from creating better batteries to coming up with increasingly innovative charging solutions.
Portable chargers are one avenue being researched, but so far little progress has been made in this direction. Despite the idea of having hardware you can use in time of need being great, there are many challenges in coming up with a viable product, and only a handful of companies have accepted the challenge.
One of the first portable chargers to be ready for market rollout is the one manufactured by Florida-based Blink. On the market as one of the major EV charging services providers for a while, the company announced this week the availability of exactly such a device.
Created to be compatible with all types of electric cars available, including Teslas, the charger supports 240-volt AC charging, feeding the car’s battery with 9.6 kW of electricity. That translates into roughly 1 mile of range for every minute the car spends plugged-in.
The price of the device is not officially known, but sources put it as high as $6,500, making it rather prohibitive for private owners. Roadside assistance companies and fleet operators might find it easier to purchase, however, and this is why these companies are the main target of Blink.
“Roadside assistance companies, insurance companies, auto manufacturers, and even credit card companies offer their members, customers, and cardholders roadside services,” said in a statement Blink chairman Michael D. Farkas.
"The Blink mobile EV charging station provides yet another valuable emergency service for its members and all EV drivers."
Private owners can buy the device as well, provided they have a Blink account and use it through that. More details on the portable charger and other services offered by Blink can be found at this link.
