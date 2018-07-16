autoevolution
 

Bird-Eating Spiders on the Loose in Derbyshire After Car Runs Over Pots

16 Jul 2018, 11:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
You can find tons of more or less useful things (usually, less) in a parking lot, but what a local from Derbyshire, England found is high on the ick factor.
7 photos
Empty parking lotParking maneuverFull parking lotStreet SignBotched parking jobEmpty parking
The RSPCA has issued a warning that 2 adult Brazilian spiders known to grow as large as plates and feed on birds and reptiles are on the loose. They were in 2 pots found abandoned in a parking lot and managed to escape when a careless driver knocked them over.

The organization retrieved 10 such pots from the area, The Independent notes. Of the 10, 2 were empty and no bodies were found in the surrounding area. Plus, the driver who ran over them told the RSPCA that he thought he saw 2 spiders scurrying along. The other 8 pots contained baby spiders and eggs.

“It appears someone ran over two of the pots and the driver told the woman who called us he thought he saw two larger spiders,” RSPCA inspector Kristy Ludlam says of the strange incident.

“No bodies were found so it is assumed they may have escaped.It is likely the spiders were unwanted pets which they may have been breeding and then decided to dispose of for whatever reason,” Ludlam adds. “The RSPCA would always ask people who are struggling to cope to let us know.”

According to the report, the pots were labeled “Brazilian pink bird-eating spiders,” a reference to the Brazilian Salmon Pink Birdeater, one of the largest tarantulas in the world. It’s to be a “docile” species, but still venomous when provoked. If angered, the spider can also shoot hairs that cause irritation and are extremely dangerous if they reach the eye.

Needless to say, residents are terrified. In a statement to the media, the RSPCA urges anyone with information to come forward. Meanwhile, the baby spiders and eggs have been stored safely and will be rehomed.
lol accident RSPCA parking lot
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
The Judgemental Uber Guy 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
 
 