Bird-Eating Spiders on the Loose in Derbyshire After Car Runs Over Pots

You can find tons of more or less useful things (usually, less) in a parking lot, but what a local from Derbyshire, England found is high on the ick factor. 7 photos



The organization retrieved 10 such pots from the area,



“It appears someone ran over two of the pots and the driver told the woman who called us he thought he saw two larger spiders,” RSPCA inspector Kristy Ludlam says of the strange incident.



“No bodies were found so it is assumed they may have escaped.It is likely the spiders were unwanted pets which they may have been breeding and then decided to dispose of for whatever reason,” Ludlam adds. “The RSPCA would always ask people who are struggling to cope to let us know.”



According to the report, the pots were labeled “Brazilian pink bird-eating spiders,” a reference to the Brazilian Salmon Pink Birdeater, one of the largest tarantulas in the world. It’s to be a “docile” species, but still venomous when provoked. If angered, the spider can also shoot hairs that cause irritation and are extremely dangerous if they reach the eye.



