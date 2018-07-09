autoevolution
 

South Wales Police Looking for Driver Who Crammed a Cow into His VW Passat

The list of things that you can cram into your car should never include live stock. A dog or a cat, sure. But a live cow, no matter how small you may think it is, is a big no-no.
Late on Friday, people on Twitter were reporting the strangest of sightings on the M4, near Briton Ferry, in South Wales: a light blue Volkswagen Passat was transporting what looked like a cow on the back seat.

This is the kind of story you expect to hear when you speak of odd news from Eastern European countries, but this is the UK we’re talking about. Jokes were made and shared on social media, and many laughs were had.

But the police and the RSPCA are not amused. The South Wales police are looking for the driver, as he is guilty of overloading. This means a fine of up to £300 and 3 penalty points. He is also guilty of endangering other drivers, because overloading puts a strain on the tires, which affects braking and stopping distances.

In other words, put a cow on the back seat and your driving might not be as stellar as you imagine it is. You’re a danger to yourself and others.

Ask the RSPCA and they will tell you you’re also a bit of an jackass, because that’s not the proper way to transport large animals.

“This is a completely unacceptable way to transport a large, farm animal,” the organization says in a statement to the BBC.

“This represents an animal welfare concern but also a risk to the safety of the driver and other road users. We would strongly urge people never to transport an animal like this,” the statement adds.

Should the driver be caught, he should probably expect a fine or some other form of penalty from the RSPCA as well.

